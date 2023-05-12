Belarus MoD claims their military was attacked by a truck driver carrying explosives

The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has claimed that a truck driver who was carrying an explosive device attacked Belarusian soldiers as they were reinforcing the border on Thursday, 11 May 2023.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Quote: "On Thursday evening, on a section of the M5 motorway, the driver of a heavy truck attempted to attack a group of servicemen involved in strengthening sections of the state border with an explosive device made of pyrotechnic materials."

Details: The Ministry of Defence has claimed that after the attack, the driver tried to escape. The military blocked the vehicle. The 51-year-old driver was detained and handed over to law enforcement officials.

None of the soldiers were reportedly injured. The driver's actions were qualified as those "exhibiting signs of extremism".

