Zelenskyy did not request to appear on Eurovision – Office of President

Iryna BalachukFriday, 12 May 2023, 10:46
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO OF OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

The Office of the President of Ukraine did not approach the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest with a proposal for an online performance by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, Press Secretary to the President, on Facebook

Quote from Nykyforov: "The Times' information is not true. The Office of the President of Ukraine has not approached the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest with a proposal for an online performance by Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the final or at any other stage of the contest."

Details: He also specified that the president did not address the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision.

Asked to comment on the union's official statement regarding Zelenskyy's appeal, Nykyforov replied: "I will comment in precisely the same way as The Times article. And I think the EBU will help you figure it out. If they have a letter from us or something else, they can provide it."

Background: Earlier, The Times reported that the organisers of Eurovision 2023 allegedly responded by refusing the offer of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to make a video speech at the final of the competition, which will be held on 13 May.

