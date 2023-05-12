All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia expects to use cruise missiles to disrupt Ukrainian Armed Forces' counteroffensive – UK Intelligence

European PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 10:54

Russia sees cruise missiles like the Kalibr as a key potential to disrupt the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but their reserves are likely limited.

Source: European Pravda, regarding the intelligence review by the UK Defence Ministry on 12 May.

"On the night of 08-09 May 2023, the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet vessels launched eight SS-N-30a SAGARIS land attack cruise missiles (LACMs) against Ukraine. This was only the second use of Russian Navy LACMs reported since 09 March 2023", the report says.

Advertisement:

It is noted that until March 2023, the Russian Navy often launched Kalibrs. It is likely that Russia suspended using these weapons because it wanted to replenish its stocks.

UK Defence Intelligence believes it is likely that in the short term, Russia sees cruise missiles as a key means of launching strikes deep into the territory of Ukraine to disrupt the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

However, on a more strategic level, Russia also sees the Kalibr and other cruise missiles as playing an important role in any potential conflict with NATO.

"How to use these scarce and expensive weapons is one of the numerous dilemmas Russian commanders face because the war in Ukraine has gone on much longer than they originally planned for," the report says.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that since the beginning of 2023, the Russian Defence Ministry has intensified a scheme for recruiting Russian convicts to participate in the war in Ukraine.

The UK authorities have recently officially confirmed they are supplying Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: