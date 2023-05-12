All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine would like to end war by winter completely – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 16:35
Ukraine would like to end war by winter completely – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), said that it is up to the Ukrainian military to decide whether one or more offensive operations will be conducted.

Source: Danilov in an interview with the Azerbaijani news agency Report

Details: When asked whether a counteroffensive could be expected in the near future, Danilov replied: "The concept of 'near future' is different for everyone."

Advertisement:

"For some people, it's a day or two; for others, it's a week or a month. The main thing is the result. We must liberate our territories. The actions will begin at the right time, considering all factors. Not earlier or later, but exactly on time," he said.

Then the journalist added that "you can often hear that the Ukrainian army's combat operations become more active in spring and summer than in winter...". Danilov responded: "We want to end the war by winter completely...".

Quote: "We have a common plan to liberate all our territories from the terrorists who attacked us. The only question is time. Whether one or several operations will be conducted depends on many circumstances. We will not be limited by time; we will fight as long as necessary."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: