Ukraine would like to end war by winter completely – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 12 May 2023, 16:35
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), said that it is up to the Ukrainian military to decide whether one or more offensive operations will be conducted.

Source: Danilov in an interview with the Azerbaijani news agency Report

Details: When asked whether a counteroffensive could be expected in the near future, Danilov replied: "The concept of 'near future' is different for everyone."

"For some people, it's a day or two; for others, it's a week or a month. The main thing is the result. We must liberate our territories. The actions will begin at the right time, considering all factors. Not earlier or later, but exactly on time," he said.

Then the journalist added that "you can often hear that the Ukrainian army's combat operations become more active in spring and summer than in winter...". Danilov responded: "We want to end the war by winter completely...".

Quote: "We have a common plan to liberate all our territories from the terrorists who attacked us. The only question is time. Whether one or several operations will be conducted depends on many circumstances. We will not be limited by time; we will fight as long as necessary."

Advertisement: