Russian helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Crimea: pilots dead

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 17:50
Russian helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Crimea: pilots dead
MI-28 ATTACK HELICOPTER. PHOTO: ARSENAL-INFO.RU

The Russian Ministry of Defence has reported that two pilots were killed in a Mi-28 attack helicopter crash in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: BBC News Russia

Details: According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the helicopter crashed during a "scheduled training flight" in Crimea’s Dzhankoi district.

The ministry’s report indicates that the accident was caused by equipment failure.

The ministry further claimed that the helicopter was not carrying ammunition, and that the crash did not cause any damage on the ground.

"The Night Hunter Mi-28N attack helicopter is designed to strike armoured and unarmoured vehicles, low-speed low-flying air targets, and troops on the battlefield," reads a statement on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

