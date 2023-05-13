Liberating occupied territories alone is not enough – Zaluzhnyi on Ukraine's victory

All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 03:14
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine’s victory will involve more than just liberating all the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with Dmytro Komarov Rik. Za Kadrom (A Year. Behind the scenes)

Quote: "Our victory is the complete liberation of the entire occupied territory of Ukraine. The entire territory must be liberated. But that is not enough.

Ukraine, as a state, must do everything to ensure that everything that happened, starting on 24 February 2022, never happens again.

It must rebuild a military institution that will never - well, at least as long as Ukrainians want to live in peace and tranquillity - never give the Russians the opportunity to do this again.

Victory for us is liberated territory plus powerful, ultra-modern and possibly very large armed forces, capable of combat, which will not allow the Russian Federation to repeat what has happened and what is happening now.

That is victory. And world history has examples of states that live and always show by their behaviour that they are ‘better left alone’.

The state of Ukraine should become exactly like that."

