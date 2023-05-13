All Sections
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, people wounded, trains rerouted

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 07:34
Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, people wounded, trains rerouted
STOCK PHOTO PROVIDED BY UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Critical infrastructure facility was hit, people were wounded, and buildings and houses have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Mayor of Khmelnytskyi

Quote from Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration: "Unfortunately, we have a hit on a critical infrastructure facility.

The facility is located outside the settlements.

Keep calm. The relevant services are working.

Some trains today will run on a rearranged schedule.

Details will be provided later."

Update. Quote from Symchyshyn: "...educational institutions, medical facilities, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, multi-storey buildings and private houses have been damaged as a result of the blast waves in Khmelnytskyi.

There were casualties among residents of the hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. The number is being confirmed.

Previously: Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

