Russians hit critical infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, people wounded, trains rerouted

Critical infrastructure facility was hit, people were wounded, and buildings and houses have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Mayor of Khmelnytskyi

Quote from Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration: "Unfortunately, we have a hit on a critical infrastructure facility.

The facility is located outside the settlements.

Keep calm. The relevant services are working.

Some trains today will run on a rearranged schedule.

Details will be provided later."



Update. Quote from Symchyshyn: "...educational institutions, medical facilities, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, multi-storey buildings and private houses have been damaged as a result of the blast waves in Khmelnytskyi.

There were casualties among residents of the hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]. The number is being confirmed.

Previously: Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

