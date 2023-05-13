Russian media report new explosions in occupied Luhansk

Russian media have reported the second attack on Luhansk in two days, with black smoke rising over the city.

Source: Russian propaganda media ТASS, Readovka, Mash

Details: Russian media reported that "Ukrainian forces" allegedly fired at Luhansk again; the suburban village of Yuvileine was under fire.

Propagandists reported that black smoke was allegedly rising over the place of the explosion.

As a result of the explosion, the window glass in some houses was allegedly shattered by debris.

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On 12 May, an explosion rocked the occupied city of Luhansk in the east of Ukraine, and a column of smoke was seen rising over the city. The explosion occurred over the Polipak industrial factory, located on the territory of the former 100 Machine-Building Plant.

