Powerful explosions heard in Mariupol

RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS IN MARIUPOL. Stock PHOTO from Andriushchenko on TELEGRAM

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported about powerful explosions in the occupied city on the morning of 13 May.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Details: At first, Andriushchenko reported on the first powerful explosion, then the second one.

Advertisement:

Currently, there are no details about the explosions.

Quote: "Explosions are heard in all areas of the city. This time the epicentre is towards Azovstal steelworks."

More details: The local telegram channel Mariupol Resistance reports that "the shocks are similar to an earthquake" and that the explosion is heard very loudly from the side of Azovstal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!