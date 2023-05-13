All Sections
Overnight attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: number of injured rises to 21 people

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 16:22
Overnight attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: number of injured rises to 21 people
STOCK PHOTO. SOURCE: OC PIVDEN (SOUTH). FRAGMENT OF SHAHED DRONE

21 people were injured, and two were hospitalised due to the Russian drone attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 12-13 May. 

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today, the enemy once again attacked Khmelnytskyi with a strike drone, hitting one of the critical infrastructure facilities of the region, located outside the settlements. However, as of now, we have 21 injured people. Two of them were hospitalised, the others received medical assistance and were transferred to outpatient treatment".

Details: In settlements located near the epicentre of the hit, powerful blast waves caused damage to civilian targets: broken windows, doors, damaged roofs. In particular, educational, medical and cultural institutions, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, high-rise and individual residential buildings were damaged.

Background: 

  • On the night of 12-13 May, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. 
  • At least 11 people were injured as a result of the Russian night attack with Shahed drones on Khmelnytskyi Oblast, said Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the Mayor of Khmelnytskyi.

