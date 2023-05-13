All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


At least 11 injured as result of night attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 12:25
At least 11 injured as result of night attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast
STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

At least 11 people were injured as a result of the Russian night attack with Shahed drones on Khmelnytskyi Oblast, said Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Mayor of Khmelnytskyi.

Source: Symchyshyn on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Symchyshyn: "We have 11 wounded; one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the others' injuries is glass cuts and damage from impacts when, for example, the ceiling or doors fell."

Details: According to Symchyshyn, the number of victims may increase.

Advertisement:

He said the residential infrastructure has been damaged, including "hundreds of buildings": high-rise buildings and private houses, educational, medical, industrial and administrative institutions.

Background: On the night of 13 May, it was reported that a critical infrastructure facility was hit in Khmelnytskyi Oblast as a result of the Russian attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: