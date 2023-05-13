All Sections
At least 11 injured as result of night attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 12:25
At least 11 injured as result of night attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast
At least 11 people were injured as a result of the Russian night attack with Shahed drones on Khmelnytskyi Oblast, said Oleksandr Symchyshyn, Mayor of Khmelnytskyi.

Source: Symchyshyn on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Symchyshyn: "We have 11 wounded; one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the others' injuries is glass cuts and damage from impacts when, for example, the ceiling or doors fell."

Details: According to Symchyshyn, the number of victims may increase.

He said the residential infrastructure has been damaged, including "hundreds of buildings": high-rise buildings and private houses, educational, medical, industrial and administrative institutions.

Background: On the night of 13 May, it was reported that a critical infrastructure facility was hit in Khmelnytskyi Oblast as a result of the Russian attack.

