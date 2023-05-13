Shelling in Kharkiv Oblast: 5 civilians injured, including teenager

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE BOMBING OF KHARKIV, PHOTO OF THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Five civilian residents, including a minor, were injured in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 13 May, around 9:00, the Russian military fired artillery at the village of Khatnie, Kupiansk district. Two women, a man, and a 15-year-old boy were wounded.

Advertisement:

THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE BOMBING OF KHARKIV, PHOTO OF THE PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Around 9:30, the occupiers shelled the village of Ohirtseve of the Chuhuyiv district: a civilian was wounded."

Details: Prosecutor offices in Kupiansk and Chuhuiv districts (Kharkiv Oblast) have launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!