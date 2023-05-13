Ukrainian forces not only defend their positions but launch offensive operations on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Russian forces continue to undertake offensive operations on the Bakhmut front, but Ukrainian defence forces not only defend their positions, but also launch offensive operations of their own.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 May

Details: On the night of 12–13 May, Russia deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Ukraine’s defence forces downed and destroyed 18 out of 22 Russian drones.

Over the course of today, Russian forces also deployed an S-300 missile to strike civilian infrastructure in the southern city of Mykolaiv, injuring several civilians and damaging a multi-storey building and other civilian infrastructure facilities. Russian forces also carried out 66 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct 70 attacks, damaging a number of civilian settlements. Two civilians were killed and 11 injured, including several children, in Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast). A private house was destroyed there and four multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

There is an ongoing threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine as Russia continues to resort to terrorist tactics.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, around 40 clashes took place across these four fronts, with the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka still at the epicentre of hostilities.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are also continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Throughout the day, they conducted airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Mkhy, Prohres and Semenivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast). They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kliusy, Yeline, Zarichchia, Mkhy and Medvedivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Stara Huta, Demianivka, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda and Bobylivka (Sumy Oblast); and Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Bochkove, Nesterne and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivske and on the eastern outskirts of Stelmakhivka on the Kupiansk front. They carried out airstrikes on areas in and around Vilshanka and Kotliarivka and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, but conducted an airstrike on areas in and around Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Several frontline settlements were shelled: Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Berestove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Bila Hora.

In addition to defending their positions, Ukrainian forces are conducting active operations, including offensive ones. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on the city of Avdiivka on the Avdiivka front and shelled Karlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Herohiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they conducted an airstrike on Prechystivka and shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Vremivka (Donetsk Oblast); Burlatske, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Beryslav and Kozatske (Kherson Oblast). They also shelled settlements located near the contact line, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Chornobaivka and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainin aircraft carried out 8 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Ukraine’s defences downed 2 Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 4 areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, 2 ammunition storage points, and 2 electronic warfare stations.

