Russian Investigative Committee conducts humiliating interrogations of civilians in Mariupol – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 19:38
Russian Investigative Committee conducts humiliating interrogations of civilians in Mariupol – General Staff
RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE. STOCK PHOTO: SLEDCOM.RU

Representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are conducting humiliating and abusive interrogations of civilians in the Russian-occupied southern city of Mariupol.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to exert pressure on Ukrainian citizens and to violate human rights in the temporarily occupied territories.

For example, around 50 representatives of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have been involved in interrogating the residents of Mariupol at a local police department. They are conducting humiliating interrogations during which they abuse civilians."

Details: The General Staff also reported that Russian occupation forces are continuing to use civilian healthcare facilities in temporarily occupied cities and towns to treat injured Russian military personnel.

"The occupiers have recently set up a field hospital on the premises of a kindergarten in the settlement of Tavriiske in Kherson Oblast. Three military trucks carrying injured occupation troops were seen arriving there," the report reads.

