Zelenskyy on his visit to Italy: New agreements on supply of weapons and air defence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that during his visit to Italy he and the Prime Minister of Italy agreed on supply of weapons and air defence for Ukraine.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "We have agreed on new joint defence steps with Giorgia [Meloni], the Prime Minister. There are good things we are doing together to protect the skies [of Ukraine – ed.]. There are good things we will do together for our defence on the ground.

[We've] reached agreement [on supply of – ed.] weapons and air defence. As Giorgia correctly said, when we defend freedom and our lives from Russian bombs and missiles, defend them from terror in Ukraine, we push the war away from the rest of Europe. "

Earlier: Zelenskyy said after talks with Meloni that important decisions have been made by Ukraine and Italy to protect the Ukrainian skies. He did not share any details.

