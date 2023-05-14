Russians say business in Bryansk Oblast was attacked by drone

STOCK PHOTO BY THE RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked the Konservsushprod tinned food plant in the town of Starodub.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone has attacked the Konservsushprod plant in Starodub."

Details: According to Bogomaz, there were no casualties.

Advertisement:

The Russian governor has claimed that the roof of the building was damaged as a result of the munitions being dropped.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!