Russians say business in Bryansk Oblast was attacked by drone

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 01:08
Russians say business in Bryansk Oblast was attacked by drone
STOCK PHOTO BY THE RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked the Konservsushprod tinned food plant in the town of Starodub.

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone has attacked the Konservsushprod plant in Starodub."

Details: According to Bogomaz, there were no casualties.

The Russian governor has claimed that the roof of the building was damaged as a result of the munitions being dropped.

