Russians say business in Bryansk Oblast was attacked by drone
Sunday, 14 May 2023, 01:08
Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that a drone attacked the Konservsushprod tinned food plant in the town of Starodub.
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Quote: "A Ukrainian drone has attacked the Konservsushprod plant in Starodub."
Details: According to Bogomaz, there were no casualties.
The Russian governor has claimed that the roof of the building was damaged as a result of the munitions being dropped.
