Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 05:35
Air-raid warning issued all over Ukraine
SCREENSHOT OF THE AIR-RAID WARNING MAP

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and all oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 13-14 May.

Source: the air-raid warning map

Details: At 02:47, air-raid warnings were issued in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts because of a missile threat.

After 03:00, it was issued in Kyiv and the namesake oblasts.

As of 03:10 on 14 May, no air-raid warning was issued in western oblasts.

The air-raid warning means there is a risk of strikes, and citizens are advised to go to shelters or follow the two walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Update: At 03:37, the air-raid warning began to spread to the western oblasts.

At 03:42, the air-raid warning map turned red for the whole of Ukraine.

At 05:32, an all-clear began to be given, starting in Vinnytsia Oblast and the city of Kyiv.

