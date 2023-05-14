All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia brings hundreds of convicts to replenish its units – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 07:27
Russia brings hundreds of convicts to replenish its units – General Staff
CONVICTS RECRUITED BY WAGNER GROUP. SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO FROM PRIGOZHIN'S TELEGRAM

Russian troops are intensively replenishing their units with convicts being brought to the occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower with convicts from the Russian Federation. Recently, about 200 such people have arrived at one of the enemy's field camps in temporarily occupied Rohove, Luhansk Oblast, to undergo a four-week general military training course.

Up to 250 more convicts are expected to arrive by the end of the month."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, the occupiers have organised training for up to 800 newly arrived Russian convicts near the village of Mozhniakivka, Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff has also added that about 400 mercenaries from among Russian convicts recruited by the Wagner Private Military Company have recently arrived at a military training ground near Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The training will last for several weeks.

"In the near future, another 400 mercenaries from among Russian convicts are expected to arrive for military training," the General Staff said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: