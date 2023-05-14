Russia brings hundreds of convicts to replenish its units – General Staff

Russian troops are intensively replenishing their units with convicts being brought to the occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to try to replenish its losses in manpower with convicts from the Russian Federation. Recently, about 200 such people have arrived at one of the enemy's field camps in temporarily occupied Rohove, Luhansk Oblast, to undergo a four-week general military training course.

Up to 250 more convicts are expected to arrive by the end of the month."

Details: In addition, according to the General Staff, the occupiers have organised training for up to 800 newly arrived Russian convicts near the village of Mozhniakivka, Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff has also added that about 400 mercenaries from among Russian convicts recruited by the Wagner Private Military Company have recently arrived at a military training ground near Novopetrivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The training will last for several weeks.

"In the near future, another 400 mercenaries from among Russian convicts are expected to arrive for military training," the General Staff said.

