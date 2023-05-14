All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

During Russia's attack on Ukraine on Sunday night (14 May), air defence destroyed 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reports that on the night of 14 May, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships stationed in the Black Sea, Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

During the night attack, 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed:

Advertisement:

– 18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones

– 1 Lancet attack UAV;

– 2 Orlan-10 tactical UAVs;

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

– 4 UAVs (type to be established)

– 3 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles

In addition, during the day of 13 May and at the beginning of the day of 14 May, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted up to 50 sorties to engage the invaders and provide air cover.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: