Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

During Russia's attack on Ukraine on Sunday night (14 May), air defence destroyed 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Air Force reports that on the night of 14 May, 2023, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships stationed in the Black Sea, Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

During the night attack, 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed:

Advertisement:

– 18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones

– 1 Lancet attack UAV;

– 2 Orlan-10 tactical UAVs;

– 4 UAVs (type to be established)

– 3 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles

In addition, during the day of 13 May and at the beginning of the day of 14 May, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted up to 50 sorties to engage the invaders and provide air cover.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!