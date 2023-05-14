All Sections
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT

Sunday, 14 May 2023, 09:19

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and the European Union are planning to ban Russian gas imports via routes where Moscow has previously cut supplies.

Source: Financial Times referring to officials taking part in negotiations

Details: This decision is intended to prevent the resumption of gas supplies through Russian pipelines via routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Russia stopped deliveries last year.

The decision is to be finalised by the G7 leaders at their summit in Hiroshima, which begins on Friday.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia has diverted its gas supplies to countries that have not imposed sanctions on the Kremlin.

If the decision is approved, these restrictions will be the first to be imposed on Moscow's pipeline exports since the start of the full-scale war. 

It is known that the EU is currently working on the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Background: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has said that the new EU sanctions will be aimed at countering the circumvention of trade restrictions already in place and will be developed "in very close coordination" with the G7 countries. 

Advertisement: