Italy has expressed full support for Ukraine's future in NATO

In the joint declaration of the leaders on 13 May, Italy spoke more decisively in support of the future of Ukraine in NATO, compared to the February statement during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to Kyiv.

Source: "European Pravda"

Details: In the text of the joint declaration dated 13 May, which was signed during the visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Rome, Rome expressed its support for the Ukraine-NATO Commission as a platform for expanding current cooperation - "to help Ukraine make its way to the Euro-Atlantic family following the Bucharest Declaration" (it will be recalled that it mentions that Ukraine and Georgia should become NATO members).

Quote: "We look forward to resolving all these issues at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius," the text adds.

For comparison, in the joint statement of Zelenskyy and Meloni dated 21 February in the bloc regarding NATO, it was noted that Italy assures the Alliance of its commitment to the "open door" policy and "will support the intensification of NATO's partnership with Ukraine."

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ihor Zhovkva, noted that he considers this progress in Italy's position "more than tangible".

Reminder:

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited Italy on 13 May. The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory at a joint briefing and promised full support for Ukraine's European integration.

Zelenskyy also met with the Pope.

