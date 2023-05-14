Zelenskyy heads to Paris after Berlin visit

Following his visit to Germany on 13 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to be heading for Paris.

Source: This was reported by AFP with reference to its sources, reports European Pravda

Journalists have learned from unnamed sources that Zelenskyy is expected in Paris on the evening of 14 May, immediately after his visit to Germany.

Le Figaro journalists have received similar information with some additional details.

According to Le Figaro, Zelenskyy will arrive at the Vélizy-Villacoublay air base near Paris, where he will be met by Prime Minister Elisabeth Born and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for Monday at Versailles.

If these reports are confirmed, it will be Zelenskyy's second visit to Paris during the full-scale war. The last time he met Macron was at the Elysée Palace together with Olaf Scholz in December 2022.

Zelenskyy visited Berlin on Sunday morning, following his visit to Rome and the Vatican on Saturday.

At the joint briefing of the two leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, among other things, that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a necessary prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that this year is the time to determine the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

He also stated that he believes in the success of the "fighter jet coalition" against the backdrop of his visits to European capitals.

