All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy heads to Paris after Berlin visit

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 17:28

Following his visit to Germany on 13 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to be heading for Paris.

Source: This was reported by AFP with reference to its sources, reports European Pravda

Journalists have learned from unnamed sources that Zelenskyy is expected in Paris on the evening of 14 May, immediately after his visit to Germany.

Advertisement:

Le Figaro journalists have received similar information with some additional details.

According to Le Figaro, Zelenskyy will arrive at the Vélizy-Villacoublay air base near Paris, where he will be met by Prime Minister Elisabeth Born and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

A meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled for Monday at Versailles.

If these reports are confirmed, it will be Zelenskyy's second visit to Paris during the full-scale war. The last time he met Macron was at the Elysée Palace together with Olaf Scholz in December 2022.

Reminder:

Zelenskyy visited Berlin on Sunday morning, following his visit to Rome and the Vatican on Saturday.

At the joint briefing of the two leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, among other things, that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a necessary prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that this year is the time to determine the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

He also stated that he believes in the success of the "fighter jet coalition" against the backdrop of his visits to European capitals.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: