All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Germany issues declaration pledging to support Ukraine on its path to NATO

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 19:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have issued a joint statement following Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin. Among other things, Germany has pledged to support Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

Source: joint declaration published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The declaration addressed Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and Germany stated its support for Ukraine "on its path [as set out by] the Bucharest Declaration," which sets out Ukraine’s path to full NATO membership via the Membership Action Plan stage, which Kyiv no longer deems satisfactory.

Advertisement:

"Ukraine and Germany look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the statement concluded.

As far as Ukraine’s European integration is concerned, Germany "strongly supports Ukraine in its reform efforts and in meeting the requirements needed to start accession negotiations and is looking forward to the European Commission’s report as part of its enlargement package in autumn 2023," the joint statement noted.

Germany also pledged to continue offering political, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine amid Russian aggression "for as long as it takes".

The statement also noted Germany’s contributions to Ukraine, including the €11 billion the German government has earmarked for military aid for Ukraine in 2023 and in the years to come. Germany’s contributions to Ukraine since 24 February 2022 have totalled €17 billion.

Berlin also said it was prepared to work with Ukraine to implement its Peace Formula and to organise a Global Peace Summit, and welcomed international efforts, in cooperation with Ukraine, to ensure accountability in accordance with international law through the establishment of an appropriate justice mechanism to ensure effective accountability for the crime of aggression.

Ukraine and Germany also agreed on the need to "maintain and increase" collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions and through ensuring their effective implementation to prevent and counter circumvention. Germany pledged to continue "taking steps to counter the negative effects of Russia's war of aggression globally".

Both countries agreed to continue working, alongside their partners, on devising mechanisms to provide compensation for losses, injuries and damages caused by the Russian aggression, including by exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets.

Germany also said it was prepared to take part in efforts to rebuild Ukraine in cooperation with other countries. The statement drew attention to Berlin’s prominent role in modernising and restoring Ukraine’s energy industry.

Background

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: