Germany issues declaration pledging to support Ukraine on its path to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have issued a joint statement following Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin. Among other things, Germany has pledged to support Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

Details: The declaration addressed Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and Germany stated its support for Ukraine "on its path [as set out by] the Bucharest Declaration," which sets out Ukraine’s path to full NATO membership via the Membership Action Plan stage, which Kyiv no longer deems satisfactory.

"Ukraine and Germany look forward to addressing these issues at the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the statement concluded.

As far as Ukraine’s European integration is concerned, Germany "strongly supports Ukraine in its reform efforts and in meeting the requirements needed to start accession negotiations and is looking forward to the European Commission’s report as part of its enlargement package in autumn 2023," the joint statement noted.

Germany also pledged to continue offering political, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine amid Russian aggression "for as long as it takes".

The statement also noted Germany’s contributions to Ukraine, including the €11 billion the German government has earmarked for military aid for Ukraine in 2023 and in the years to come. Germany’s contributions to Ukraine since 24 February 2022 have totalled €17 billion.

Berlin also said it was prepared to work with Ukraine to implement its Peace Formula and to organise a Global Peace Summit, and welcomed international efforts, in cooperation with Ukraine, to ensure accountability in accordance with international law through the establishment of an appropriate justice mechanism to ensure effective accountability for the crime of aggression.

Ukraine and Germany also agreed on the need to "maintain and increase" collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions and through ensuring their effective implementation to prevent and counter circumvention. Germany pledged to continue "taking steps to counter the negative effects of Russia's war of aggression globally".

Both countries agreed to continue working, alongside their partners, on devising mechanisms to provide compensation for losses, injuries and damages caused by the Russian aggression, including by exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets.

Germany also said it was prepared to take part in efforts to rebuild Ukraine in cooperation with other countries. The statement drew attention to Berlin’s prominent role in modernising and restoring Ukraine’s energy industry.

Background:

Zelenskyy visited Berlin on Sunday morning, following his visit to Rome and the Vatican on Saturday.

At the joint briefing of the two leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, among other things, that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a necessary prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that this year is the time to determine the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

He also stated that he believes in the success of the "fighter jet coalition" against the backdrop of his visits to European capitals.

