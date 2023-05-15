All Sections
Occupiers are forcibly mobilising Ukrainian men with Russian citizenship in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 07:02
In the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, the invaders are detaining men who previously refused Ukrainian citizenship in favour of Russian citizenship. The detainees are offered to pay off, and those who do not have the means or do not want to pay bribes are forcibly conscripted.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 May

Quote: "In a number of settlements in Kherson Oblast, facts of forcible detention of men who previously refused Ukrainian citizenship in favour of Russian citizenship have been reported.

After the detention, during the first introductory conversation, the occupiers demand from such citizens an illegal remuneration for postponing mobilisation. Persons who refuse to pay a bribe or do not have the required amount of funds are sent by the occupiers to field camps to undergo an accelerated course of general military training. After that, the people are sent to the settlements bordering the contact line."

Background: According to the National Resistance Center, collaborators are fleeing en masse to the Russian Federation from the temporarily captured territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

