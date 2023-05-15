Explosions rocked occupied city of Tokmak

On the morning of 15 May, several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "It is a really good morning from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: Andryushchenko also posted videos capturing the sounds of explosions over the city.

Background: Petro Andriushchenko reported about powerful explosions in the occupied city on the morning of 13 May.

