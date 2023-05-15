All Sections
Russians deploy airborne assault troops to outskirts of Bakhmut, heavy fighting continues

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 09:25
Russians deploy airborne assault troops to outskirts of Bakhmut, heavy fighting continues

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has said that the advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Bakhmut front is the first success of the offensive in the defence of Bakhmut. Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, has noted that heavy fighting continues in the city; the occupiers are bringing in airborne assault units to the outskirts.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Things are difficult in Bakhmut and the surrounding area. Very difficult. Against all odds, our troops managed to advance for several days. This is all thanks to the superpowers and professionalism of our military. The Russians are not changing their target. They are deploying their airborne assault units to the outskirts of Bakhmut. Heavy fighting continues. The defence of Bakhmut continues."

Quote from Syrskyi: "The advance of our troops on the Bakhmut front is the first success of the offensive in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut.

The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions.

We are fighting with fewer resources than the enemy. At the same time, we are able to destroy their plans. This is thanks to our soldiers, who are fighting the aggressor, overcoming the highest limits of human capabilities.

However, this is only a partial success. And this is how it should be perceived. The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All decisions necessary for defence have been made.

My commanders and I have worked out all possible scenarios directly on the battlefield."

Background: On Sunday, the Defence Forces captured more than ten Russian positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut. They cleared a large area of the forest massif in the Ivanivske district, capturing the occupiers.

