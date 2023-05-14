All Sections
On Sunday, Ukrainian defence forces captured more than ten Russian positions near Bakhmut

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 May 2023, 18:18
THE SITUATION AROUND BAHMUTH, DEEPSTATEMAP SCREENSHOT

On Sunday, the Defence Forces captured more than ten Russian positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut. They cleared a large area of the forest massif in the Ivanivske district, capturing the occupiers.

Source: Deputy Minister of Defence Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "We continue to move forward  in the suburbs on the Bakhmut front.

Today, our units captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of the forest massif in the Ivanivske district. Enemy soldiers from different parts were captured."

Details: Malyar says it is "very hot" in Bakhmut. 

"The invaders have gathered all their forces there and are trying to advance, destroying everything in their path. Fierce battles are continuing," she wrote.

