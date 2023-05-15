All Sections
Russia concerned over its inability to intercept drones with air defence – UK Intelligence

Monday, 15 May 2023, 09:40
A THREE-METRE DRONE THAT CRASHED NEAR THE RUSSIAN CITY OF NOGINSK AT THE END OF APRIL. PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM CHANNEL BAZA

The Russian leadership is increasingly concerned that the Russian air defence system is unable to intercept drones that attack targets on the territory of the country. 

Source:  UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the agency recalled that on 3 May, several drones struck Russia’s Seshcha Airbase in Bryansk Oblast, 150 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. 

As a result of this attack, one An-124 heavy transport aircraft of Russia’s Military Transport Aviation was likely damaged, the intelligence service added.

Seshcha is a military transport aviation base in the west of Russia and has played a major role in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, Russia uses the site to launch Iranian-made attack UAVs towards Kyiv.

Quote: "The Military Transport Aviation (VTA) is a well-resourced element of the Russian Air Force, essential for transport across the vast country.  Russian leaders will be concerned that Russia’s air defences continue to be compromised, holding at risk key strategic assets such as VTA bases," the report says.

Background: The day before, the UK Ministry of Defence reported that Russian forces are unlikely to be able to effectively control their actions along the entire front line by the 15th month of the full-scale war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

