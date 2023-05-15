Occupiers report new explosions in Luhansk: bus station and military academy under attack

The occupiers in Luhansk and Russian propagandists have reported strikes in the area of the bus station on the morning of 15 May. They are also claiming that a former aviation academy for navigators has been hit.

Source: Luhansk collaborator Rodion Miroshnik on Telegram: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Two strikes in the area of the bus station in Luhansk. Most likely missiles. The strikes were carried out in the same way, most likely by British-French Storm Shadow missiles."

Details: Propagandists also said that the area around a former aviation academy for navigators was hit.

The site of the explosion is reported to have been cordoned off, and emergency services and security forces are at the scene. "Fragments of a foreign-made rocket have been found in the area of the strike," propagandists say.

Earlier:

On 12 May, Russian news outlets reported that two explosions had rocked the occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine; a column of smoke was seen rising over the city. The explosion occurred over the Polipak factory on the territory of the former 100 Machine-building Plant.

On 13 May, Russian media reported the second attack on Luhansk in two days, with black smoke rising over the city.

