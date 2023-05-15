All Sections
End-of-term celebrations cancelled in schools in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 May 2023, 11:12
End-of-term celebrations cancelled in schools in Russia's Bryansk Oblast

The "farewell bell" celebration on 23 May has been cancelled in schools in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. [This is a traditional ceremony held in schools in Russia and other post-Soviet countries at the end of the school year, but before the final exams - ed.]

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS with reference to Andrei Milekhin, regional education minister; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Bryansk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: Farewell bell ceremonies have been cancelled in schools located 15 km from the border with Ukraine.

In non-border areas of the oblast, the festivities should still take place, but the number of schoolchildren at such events will reportedly be limited to no more than 300.

Bryansk Oblast governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in early May that it was impossible to hold graduation ceremonies in schools in areas bordering Ukraine, which Russia has attacked.

He also suggested taking children further away from the border and presenting their certificates there.

