Chinese representative to visit Ukraine on 16-17 May – Reuters

Li Hui, Chinese Special Representative, will visit Ukraine on 16-17 May to discuss the "political settlement" of the war.

Source: Reuters, citing a Ukrainian government official who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: According to the Reuters source, Li will visit Ukraine on Tuesday and Wednesday. The official did not provide any further information.

According to Reuters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said that the details of Li's route will be made public later. In addition to Ukraine, the diplomat will visit Poland, France and Germany.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 26 April, it was revealed that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first conversation between the leaders of the countries since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

China promised to send the Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui as a special representative to Ukraine and other countries for communication on the settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!