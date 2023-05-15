All Sections
Lukashenko's hoarse voice and bandaged hand appear in another video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 May 2023, 19:08
"WAX" LUKASHENKO. PHOTO: BELTA

Belarusian propagandists posted a video in which their dictator, Aleksandr Lukashenko, talks to the military.

Source: Pul Pervogo, a propaganda Telegram channel of the Lukashenko regime

Details: The video clearly shows that the self-proclaimed president has a suspicious bandage on his left arm, and his voice sounds choked.

Lukashenko discusses the situation in the airspace around Belarus.

The opposition media Nasha Niva ("Our Field") also drew attention to one of today's photographs of the dictator. Lukashenko has a distant look and a stone face in the picture. He looks like a wax figure.

Background: Earlier on Monday, Belarusian propaganda finally posted a photo of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who is said to be unwell. Lukashenko's hand was bandaged again.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



