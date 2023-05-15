Zelenskyy on his foreign visits: New defence packages agreed

PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, VIDEO ADDRESS FROM THE PRESIDENTIAL TRAIN. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that new defence packages were agreed, and more extensive support pledged for Ukraine’s Peace Formula, during his visits to Italy, France, Germany and the UK.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Three long days – and our warriors and our state are getting stronger. Much stronger, I am sure of it.

We are returning home with new defense packages: more new and powerful weapons for the frontline, more protection for our people. [And] more political support."

Details: Zelenskyy said that in Italy he held "good talks" with Prime Minister Giorgia Melone and a "quite encouraging" meeting with the Pope. He also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

In Germany, Zelenskyy, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Ukraine’s defence.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In addition to Berlin, we also visited Aachen. I visited a military base, inspected Leopards [main battle tanks], Marders [infantry fighting vehicles], and thanked our soldiers who are training on German equipment.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people and in honor of the Ukrainian people, we received a significant European award named after Charlemagne in Aachen. It was the first time that the Ukrainian language was spoken in the hall where the laureates are honored. Ukrainian will be one of the official languages of the European Union, I am sure of it."

Details: Zelenskyy said that following his visit to Germany he met with French President Emmanuel Macron in France, and added that they agreed on a "powerful" new military package and reached new political agreements as a result of "long, useful talks".

In the UK, which Zelenskyy visited next, he met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss defence and the UK’s leadership in international military coalitions.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We coordinated our positions before the international events scheduled for the near future: before the G7, the summit in Vilnius.

Our Peace Formula was discussed at all the meetings, and now [our partners are more willing] to follow the Ukrainian formula. There is more support for our accession to the EU, more understanding that Ukraine's accession to NATO will happen, it is inevitable."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Italy for its help in protecting the lives of Ukrainians, "from protecting the sky to preparing [to rebuild] Ukraine after [the end of – ed.] hostilities".

He thanked Germany for its largest military aid package to date, worth €2.7 billion, which includes IRIS-T air defence systems, IRIS-T missiles, guns, shells and armoured vehicles. Germany has allocated a total of €11 billion to support Ukraine and contribute to its defence in the long term. Germany is also part of the European Peace Facility, which also seeks to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capability.

Zelenskyy then thanked France for helping consolidate the support of Ukraine’s partners, for supplying additional equipment and armoured vehicles, and for creating new opportunities for Ukrainian soldiers "to counter Russian terror", though he noted it was not yet "the time to talk about the details".

The Ukrainian President expressed his gratitude to the UK for training Ukrainian pilots.

"We are creating a coalition to train pilots on modern Western aircraft. The UK agreed, Poland agreed, and I'm sure France and other partners will join [the coalition soon]. We continue our work on the fighter jet coalition as well, and we are moving forward actively. Of course, I am [also] grateful to the UK for [supplying] the long-range [equipment] for our warriors," Zelenskyy added.

He concluded: "the main results of these days are new weapons for Ukraine, respect for Ukrainians, and our victory has been brought closer. And we will [find] more support! I know it. I believe in it."

