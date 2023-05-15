All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House wants to raise funding for Ukraine aid as existing funds dry up

Monday, 15 May 2023, 21:25
White House wants to raise funding for Ukraine aid as existing funds dry up

President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing a proposal for a new round of funding for defence aid for Ukraine as the US$48 billion Ukraine aid package that Congress approved in December is expected to dry up in the next few months.

Source: Politico

Details: According to Politico, the $48 billion Ukraine aid package that Congress approved in December "has about $6 billion left, meaning US funding for weapons and supplies could dry up by midsummer."

A senior Biden administration official told Politico that the White House was discussing a new package, timed to keep support for Ukraine flowing.

Advertisement:

The situation, however, is complicated by the fact that it might run into the opposition from a "small but vocal" group of fiscally conservative Republicans in the Congress.

The White House is still in the talks with the Republicans demanding that Biden slash spending in return for raising the debt ceiling. The 2024 defence budget is at stake, and financing aid for Ukraine might be complicated by these circumstances.

Though both Republicans and Democrats have declared their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to fight Russia, the Congress cannot predict exactly when the funds already approved will be exhausted.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The latest US budget included a $1.2 billion package of military aid to Ukraine, including additional air defence systems and ammunition and artillery shells.

Earlier, the White House stressed that it had a plan to fund the security, economic, humanitarian and energy assistance Ukraine needs for most of 2023, and that it would not be affected by disagreements between political parties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: