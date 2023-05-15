Nikopol struck with 30 shells, 2 men and a girl injured

The aftermath of the shelling of Nikopol, photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram

On 15 May, Russian troops shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Nikopol suffered the most and there are three wounded people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the enemy fired on the Nikopol District with artillery. The Chervonohryhorivka hromada was hit, and Nikopol itself was hit the hardest. Almost three dozen shells struck the city.

At the moment, three victims were reported. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. She was hospitalised, her condition is now satisfactory. Two men, aged 61 and 42, will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: According to the oblast military administration, several fires occurred in the city of Nikopol: outbuildings and infrastructure were burning. By 19:45, rescue workers had put out the fire.

Forteen five-story buildings and seven private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and eight more were broken. Five cars were damaged as well.

Property of three private companies and service stations was destroyed.

