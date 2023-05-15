All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Nikopol struck with 30 shells, 2 men and a girl injured

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 15 May 2023, 21:42
Nikopol struck with 30 shells, 2 men and a girl injured
The aftermath of the shelling of Nikopol, photo from Serhiy Lysak's Telegram

On 15 May, Russian troops shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Nikopol suffered the most and there are three wounded people.  

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the enemy fired on the Nikopol District with artillery. The Chervonohryhorivka hromada was hit, and Nikopol itself was hit the hardest. Almost three dozen shells struck the city.

At the moment, three victims were reported. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. She was hospitalised, her condition is now satisfactory. Two men, aged 61 and 42, will be treated on an outpatient basis."   

Advertisement:

Details: According to the oblast military administration, several fires occurred in the city of Nikopol: outbuildings and infrastructure were burning. By 19:45, rescue workers had put out the fire.

Forteen five-story buildings and seven private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and eight more were broken. Five cars were damaged as well. 

Property of three private companies and service stations was destroyed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: