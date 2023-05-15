All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon: 31 Abrams tanks already in Germany, Ukrainians to start training as soon as possible

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 22:13
Pentagon: 31 Abrams tanks already in Germany, Ukrainians to start training as soon as possible
Tank Abrams, Getty Images

The US Department of Defense on Monday confirmed the arrival of 31 Abrams tanks in Germany to train Ukrainian crews.

Source: Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon’s spokesman, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I can confirm that the 31 M1 Abrams training tanks have arrived at the Grafenwöhr [ training centre in] Germany in preparation for subsequent training of Ukrainian tank crews. Those crews are expected to arrive and begin training within the next couple of weeks."

Details: The Biden administration announced its intention to send the tanks to Ukraine in January. It took this step after months of insisting that the tanks were too complex and difficult to maintain and repair to encourage Germany to supply Leopard tanks.

Advertisement:

The United States has removed some secret technologies from the Abrams tanks it plans to send to Ukraine, as it fears that they could fall into the hands of the Russian army on the battlefield.

Earlier, Pentagon Head Lloyd Austin announced that Ukraine would receive the Abrams tanks in early autumn, at which time the training programs for the Ukrainian military to operate them should also be completed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: