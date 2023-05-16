All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 Russian invaders, destroy 12 UAVs and 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:14
Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 Russian invaders, destroy 12 UAVs and 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF UKRAINE’S ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost almost 200,000 troops, 3,762 tanks, 3,150 artillery systems and 7,348 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 199,980 (+520) military personnel,
  • 3,762 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,348 (+12) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,150 (+13) artillery systems,
  • 562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 316 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,732 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 973 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 6,048 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
  • 410 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: