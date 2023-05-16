Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 Russian invaders, destroy 12 UAVs and 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:14
Russia has lost almost 200,000 troops, 3,762 tanks, 3,150 artillery systems and 7,348 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 199,980 (+520) military personnel,
- 3,762 (+3) tanks,
- 7,348 (+12) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,150 (+13) artillery systems,
- 562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 316 (+0) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,732 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 973 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,048 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
- 410 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
