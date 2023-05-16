All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 Russian invaders, destroy 12 UAVs and 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:14
Ukraine's Defence Forces kill 520 Russian invaders, destroy 12 UAVs and 13 artillery systems over past 24 hours
PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF UKRAINE’S ARMED FORCES GENERAL STAFF

Russia has lost almost 200,000 troops, 3,762 tanks, 3,150 artillery systems and 7,348 armoured combat vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 199,980 (+520) military personnel,
  • 3,762 (+3) tanks,
  • 7,348 (+12) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,150 (+13) artillery systems,
  • 562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 316 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,732 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 973 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 6,048 (+14) vehicles and tankers,
  • 410 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

