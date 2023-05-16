All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron hints at supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:56
Macron hints at supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles
FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON AND HIS UKRAINIAN COUNTERPART VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine with a range that "allows Ukraine to resist".

Source: Macron in an interview with French TF1, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron noted that France has supplied Ukraine with many weapons, including CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

Advertisement:

The French president added that "new ammunition" would be sent to Ukraine.

"We are not at war with Russia; we are helping Ukraine resist the Russian invader. This means that we are not supplying weapons that could end up on Russian soil or attack Russia," he said.

He did not give details about the weapons for Ukraine, saying only that France would send missiles with a range that would "allow Ukraine to resist".

Background: The joint declaration of Ukraine and France following the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron referred, among other things, to Paris' intention to equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: