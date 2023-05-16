Macron hints at supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the transfer of missiles to Ukraine with a range that "allows Ukraine to resist".

Source: Macron in an interview with French TF1, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron noted that France has supplied Ukraine with many weapons, including CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

The French president added that "new ammunition" would be sent to Ukraine.

"We are not at war with Russia; we are helping Ukraine resist the Russian invader. This means that we are not supplying weapons that could end up on Russian soil or attack Russia," he said.

He did not give details about the weapons for Ukraine, saying only that France would send missiles with a range that would "allow Ukraine to resist".

Background: The joint declaration of Ukraine and France following the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron referred, among other things, to Paris' intention to equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.

