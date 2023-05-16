Occupiers kill 7 civilians in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts and injure 5 more

RESULTS OF A RUSSIAN ATTACK ON AVDIIVKA ON 15 MAY. PHOTO FROM PAVLO KYRYLENKO’S TELEGRAM

At least seven people have been killed and five others injured as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 15 May, the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast in Avdiivka. In addition, the body of a man killed during the occupation was exhumed in Bohorodychne. Another four people have been injured in the oblast."

Details: Later, Kyrylenko added on Facebook that the number of people killed by the Russians in Donetsk Oblast had increased to five.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has also reported two deaths: a civilian man and woman have been killed as a result of Russian artillery shelling of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district. Another man received shrapnel wounds and has been taken to the hospital.

On the evening of 15 May, the occupiers massively attacked Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, damaging at least three residential buildings, outbuildings, the local hospital building, and several shells hit the open area.

In the village of Tyshchenkivka, Kupiansk district, at least four residential buildings and outbuildings have been damaged by an attack from multiple-launch rocket systems, and fires broke out.

