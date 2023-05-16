All Sections
Drone attacked FSB office in Russia's Kursk Oblast, injuring five people – Russian media

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 May 2023, 10:33
SCREENSHOT FROM GOOGLE.MAPS

A UAV has dropped three rounds of ammunition on the building of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia in Kursk Oblast, injuring five border guards, Russian Telegram channels report.

Source: Telegram channel Astra; Investigative Committee of Russia; Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast on Telegram

Details: Astra reported that the attack occurred at 23:00 on 15 May. Ammunition was dropped on the administrative building of the FSB border service in the village of Glushkovo in Kursk Oblast.

Quote from Astra: "Five border guards were hospitalised in the Glushkovo Central District Hospital, particularly Warrant Officer Dmitry S. with a shrapnel wound to the stomach, Warrant Officer Dmitry S. with a shrapnel wound to the neck, Warrant Officer Albert T. with a shrapnel wound to the face, Warrant Officer Pavel M. with a shrapnel wound to the thigh, and Warrant Officer Tomirlan K. with a shrapnel wound to the face".

Details: Local Russian authorities have not yet reported this attack. However, Roman Starovoyt said another UAV strike on Kursk Oblast allegedly took place on the evening of 15 May.

Quote from Starovoyt: "A Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on a working excavator near the village of Plekhovo in the Suzhansky district. The driver of the construction equipment sustained a minor injury to the shoulder in the attack. He was promptly taken to the Suzhansky Central District Hospital, where he is being provided with medical care, particularly by surgeons from the capital."

 
PHOTO FROM STAROVOYT'S TELEGRAM

Details: The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that it would investigate the attacks allegedly carried out by "armed formations of Ukraine" on the settlement of Plekhovo in Kursk Oblast and on the settlement of Klintsy in Bryansk Oblast, where a Ukrainian drone was allegedly shot down, damaging the balcony of a residential building.

Advertisement: