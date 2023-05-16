All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State Investigation Bureau served serviceman who surrendered 277 marines in Mariupol with notice of suspicion

Tetiana Lozovenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 May 2023, 10:47
State Investigation Bureau served serviceman who surrendered 277 marines in Mariupol with notice of suspicion
Kostiantyn Bezsmertnyi; screenshot form video by Media Initiative

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served Kostiantyn Bezsmertnyi, the head of the material service of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade, with a notice of suspicion. He deceived marines into surrendering in Mariupol in April last year and cancelled the suspicions of 277 fighters who were accused of desertion.

Source: Press service of the State Bureau of Investigation; sources of UP in law enforcement agencies

Details: Since the end of February 2022, servicemen of this battalion were defending Mariupol. In April of the same year, the Russian propaganda media reported that marines of the 501st Battalion had allegedly surrendered voluntarily. Pro-Russian Telegram channels posted a video of unarmed men walking with raised hands.

Advertisement:
Бійці 501 ОБМП в одному з покинутих ангарів у селищі Сартана. Скріншот з відео росмедіа

A year ago, law enforcement agencies began investigating under Art. 430 of the Criminal Code (voluntary surrender).

Quote: "The investigation established that the head of the rear logistics of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade betrayed his oath and sided with the enemy. He conspired with the Russians and persuaded the commander to surrender. Taking advantage of the difficult situation faced by the defence forces in Mariupol, the traitor persuaded the commander to cease defensive actions and surrender weapons and personnel.

277 servicemen of the battalion were ordered to redeploy, but they were transferred to the ‘DPR’ [Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.]. The soldiers were misled; therefore, they did not realise and could not realise the illegal nature of the order or command to surrender."

Details: According to the UP, the traitor is Senior Lieutenant Kostiantyn Bezsmertnyi.

The SBI also decided to close proceedings against 277 servicemen of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade on suspicion of desertion. Thus, relatives of marines can receive payments from authorised bodies.

It has also been established that after the sabotage in Mariupol, the commander moved to his native Berdiansk and again began agitating the Ukrainian military to side with the Russians and to provide information on the deployment of Ukraine’s Defence Forces and assets for remuneration. The investigation established at least three relevant facts during April-June 2022.

Bezsmertnyi was served with a notice of suspicion of treason (Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. Other persons who may be involved in the crime are being identified.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: