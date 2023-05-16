State Investigation Bureau served serviceman who surrendered 277 marines in Mariupol with notice of suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served Kostiantyn Bezsmertnyi, the head of the material service of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade, with a notice of suspicion. He deceived marines into surrendering in Mariupol in April last year and cancelled the suspicions of 277 fighters who were accused of desertion.

Source: Press service of the State Bureau of Investigation; sources of UP in law enforcement agencies

Details: Since the end of February 2022, servicemen of this battalion were defending Mariupol. In April of the same year, the Russian propaganda media reported that marines of the 501st Battalion had allegedly surrendered voluntarily. Pro-Russian Telegram channels posted a video of unarmed men walking with raised hands.

A year ago, law enforcement agencies began investigating under Art. 430 of the Criminal Code (voluntary surrender).

Quote: "The investigation established that the head of the rear logistics of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade betrayed his oath and sided with the enemy. He conspired with the Russians and persuaded the commander to surrender. Taking advantage of the difficult situation faced by the defence forces in Mariupol, the traitor persuaded the commander to cease defensive actions and surrender weapons and personnel.

277 servicemen of the battalion were ordered to redeploy, but they were transferred to the ‘DPR’ [Donetsk People’s Republic - ed.]. The soldiers were misled; therefore, they did not realise and could not realise the illegal nature of the order or command to surrender."

Details: According to the UP, the traitor is Senior Lieutenant Kostiantyn Bezsmertnyi.

The SBI also decided to close proceedings against 277 servicemen of the 501st Separate Marine Brigade on suspicion of desertion. Thus, relatives of marines can receive payments from authorised bodies.

It has also been established that after the sabotage in Mariupol, the commander moved to his native Berdiansk and again began agitating the Ukrainian military to side with the Russians and to provide information on the deployment of Ukraine’s Defence Forces and assets for remuneration. The investigation established at least three relevant facts during April-June 2022.

Bezsmertnyi was served with a notice of suspicion of treason (Art. 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing. Other persons who may be involved in the crime are being identified.

