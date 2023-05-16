This is 8th Russian air attack on Kyiv since beginning of May

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that this night was the eighth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May.

Source: Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Naiev: "Last night marked the eighth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May. The enemy launched the attack from different directions, using all the resources available to them, from drones to cruise missiles.

The density of fire on the capital was maximum, but all targets were detected and destroyed thanks to the multi-level principle of air defence echeloning."

Details: Naiev has said that the defenders continue to build up their defensive positions along the state border every day.

The commander believes that the Russians’ task is to spread panic and create chaos.

Everything in the northern operational area is under full control.

Naive has added that the commanders of the troop groups and units are doing everything to prevent the invaders from crossing the border, both through the airspace and across the border itself.

Background:

Air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine, including twice in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 15–16 May.

A series of loud explosions occurred in the capital, and air defence systems were activated.

Fragments of a downed missile fell on the territory of the zoo in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district; more fragments also landed in the Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi and Solomianskyi districts in Kyiv. A non-residential building and several cars caught fire in the Solomianskyi district, and two more were damaged by missile fragments in the Darnytskyi district. According to preliminary information, there are three victims in the Solomianskyi district.

The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types and a number of Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 May, with all Russian targets shot down by the defenders.

