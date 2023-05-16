All Sections
Army of Drones in action: Ukrainian UAVs destroy Russian Zmei Gorynich demining systems

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 May 2023, 12:50
Army of Drones in action: Ukrainian UAVs destroy Russian Zmei Gorynich demining systems
Zmei Gorynich demining system. Photo from open sources

Ukrainian Pegasus kamikaze drones destroyed two Russian UR-83P Zmei Gorynich demining systems on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The Army of Drones of the 59th Mechanised Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and powerful Pegasus kamikaze drones in action. These UAVs were purchased thanks to your donations through United 24.

The result is the destruction of two enemy UR-83P demining systems, the so-called Zmei Gorynich. As well as [the destruction of] 1,300 kilograms of TNT. "

Details: According to Fedorov, the Russians used the systems to clear the fields for the offensive and destroy the shelters of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Now Zmei Gorynich is a pile of rubbish," summarises the deputy prime minister.

Background: According to Armiya Inform, the UR-83P Zmei Gorynich demining system is usually delivered to its destination by wheeled vehicles.

With a total mass of just over 1.8 tons, it is capable of throwing a UZP-83 charge weighing 1,380 kilograms at a distance of up to half a kilometre. The detonation of such a bomb can create a passage in a mine barrage with a length of more than 110 metres and a width of 6 to 12 metres.

