Ukraine's First Lady speaks on supplying Ukraine with air defence during her meeting with South Korean President

During her visit to the Republic of Korea, Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, met with the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Source: Olena Zelenska on social media, Yonhap News Agency

Details: On 16 May, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who is in Seoul "as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Yonhap news agency reported.

The First Lady of Ukraine also said that she arrived in the Republic of Korea to participate in the Asian Leadership Conference, but began her visit with a meeting.

Olena Zelenska thanked Yoon Suk Yeol for supporting the peace formula proposed by her husband, the points of which became the basis of the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, adopted recently by the UN General Assembly with the active participation of the Republic of Korea.

Ukraine appreciates that Korea is ready to defend international law with Ukraine, the First Lady said.

Quote Zelenska: "Now we also need help with the technologies that the country is famous for.

Together with Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, as well as Rostyslav Shurma, Deputy Head of the President's Office, we discussed with the President [of Korea – ed.] the need for air defence means to stop missile terrorism of the aggressor country.

We also need means to clear the traps [mines – ed.] that Russia has left on our territory, and medical equipment to save those whom the attackers managed to injure."

Details: The First Lady of Ukraine told the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Kim Keon-hee, about Ukraine’s cultural losses from the Russian attack.

Before the visit, Zelenska gave a written interview to Yonhap. In it, she warned against "war fatigue" and called for "more radical" support for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

The First Lady of Ukraine also expressed her intention to invite President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee to Ukraine.

"Friends of Ukraine are always welcome. Such a visit would be a great support for Ukrainians, because it is a way to share our struggle with us, at least for one day of our lives," she said in response to a question whether Kyiv plans to invite President Yoon and the First Lady of Korea.

Zelenska expressed gratitude for South Korea's continued support for Ukraine and said that "for Ukrainians, South Korea and its history are an example of resilience and progress."

