France condemns massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on Tuesday night

Paris has condemned Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 15-16 May.

Source: statement of the French Foreign Ministry

Paris strongly condemns the intensive strike with the use of various types of missiles and drones, aimed mainly at Kyiv.

"These strikes were once again deliberately directed against civilian targets, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and indicates Russia's intentions to continue escalating its aggressive war against Ukraine... Such actions are war crimes and cannot go unpunished," the statement said.

Paris promises to continue supporting the Ukrainian authorities involved in relevant investigations, as well as the investigation of the International Criminal Court.

"As the President of the Republic reiterated yesterday, France will continue to help Ukraine resist this illegal aggression, both in the military and humanitarian dimensions," the French Foreign Ministry added.

Background:

On the night of 15-16 May, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 18 missiles of various types, all of which were destroyed by the defence forces; the list of projectiles fired by the Russians included six Kinzhal missiles, the interception of which was considered almost impossible until recently.

The debris of downed missiles fell in several Kyiv’s districts, including the territory of the local zoo; several buses burned down.

