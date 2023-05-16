All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No elections can be held in Ukraine while martial law in effect – National Security and Defence Council

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 May 2023, 21:02
No elections can be held in Ukraine while martial law in effect – National Security and Defence Council
OLEKSII DANILOV. PHOTO: UKRAINE’S NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENCE COUNCIL

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that no elections – presidential or parliamentary – can be held in Ukraine while martial law is in effect.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Danilov during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "I want to stress that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has to realise that we have our own Constitution and our own laws, which we must observe. PACE would be better off doing other things, [for example] not allowing the Russian Federation to meddle in their affairs. We will handle this [i.e., the question of elections - ed.] ourselves, in accordance with our laws and our Constitution. When the [martial law] is in effect, as it currently is, no elections can take place. Full stop."

Advertisement:

Details: The NSDC secretary also said he hoped PACE representatives would stop telling Ukraine what to do.

Previously: PACE President Tiny Kox told European Pravda that Ukraine must hold parliamentary and presidential elections even while martial law is in effect. He stressed that the Ukrainian government must come up with ways to address this challenge.

Kox admitted that the Ukrainian constitution does not allow to hold elections while martial law is in effect, but said that Ukraine has to "find a solution".

"That is not up to us to say how to do it, but of course Ukraine has to organise free and fair elections," Kox said. He also stressed that Ukraine "has to hold free and fair elections, because that is one obligation under the statute and under our conventions. And you will do so."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: