Zelenskyy: We are working on visits that will bring us even more air defence systems

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 May 2023, 22:38
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has assured that he and his team are constantly working together to protect the skies with even more air defence systems.

Source: Zelenskyy's nightly speech 

Quote: "18 of the 18 missiles were shot down [last night – ed.]. That is why we are constantly working on visits that will bring more opportunities, more Patriot, IRIS-T, Crotale, Hawk, NASAMS systems."

Details: He has also pointed out that there is already a good start to the ‘fighter jet coalition’: "Yesterday, we agreed in the UK with Rishi [Sunak], the Prime Minister, that we would work on a coalition of fighter jets – [which means] training, aircraft, [and appropriate] results. Yesterday, this was supported by French President Macron, and today it was supported by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte," Zelenskyy said.

The President has asked the society not to forget about the efforts being made to ensure that Ukraine receives weapons to protect the sky. "Day after day, month after month, our team has been working to ensure that we have protection of the skies. Once we heard that [sending] Patriot[s] was supposedly unrealistic. And now here they are, the Patriot[s]," the President emphasised.

