All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blinken admits Russia may be designated as sponsor of terrorism for first time: "Never say never"

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 23:29
Blinken admits Russia may be designated as sponsor of terrorism for first time: Never say never
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: US DEPARTMENT OF STATE FACEBOOK PAGE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has admitted for the first time that Russia could be recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Source: Blinken at a US Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on China, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken's statement was made during a discussion with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who insisted that Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism.

"We all want China to stop helping Russia, right? I have an idea. 100 US senators have proposed that we declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism to deter countries like China from providing them with weapons," Graham pointed out.

Advertisement:

"Months have passed and nothing has happened. Mr Secretary of State, I like you very much, but you will never declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, will you?" Graham asked.

Blinken responded briefly: "Never say never."

In his discussion with the senator, Blinken went on to say that in his opinion, the sanctions already in place and the powers the United States has have managed to deter Beijing from providing military assistance to Moscow.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would lead to Moscow's international isolation and force the US to impose additional restrictions on countries that interact with the Kremlin. It is the State Department that has the authority to determine this status.

Background: The Biden administration has previously rejected demands to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, saying that this would tie the US’s hands in its engagement with Russia as a whole and block any diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: