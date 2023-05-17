All Sections
Russia tries to delay Ukraine's counteroffensive by launching large-scale airstrikes – CNN

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 01:58
Russia tries to delay Ukraine's counteroffensive by launching large-scale airstrikes – CNN
RUSSIAN MISSILE. STOCK PHOTO FROM ARMFLOT.RU WEBSITE

Russia has begun larger scale attacks in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its counteroffensive. 

Source: CNN citing a US official familiar with the situation

Details: The official said that Russia is spending more ammunition than usual, trying to confuse Ukrainian air defences.

According to a US official, the Russian Federation launched large-scale airstrikes simultaneously from several fronts, targeting command centres in Kyiv and other important facilities, probably in an attempt to force Ukraine to delay its highly-anticipated counteroffensive.

CNN noted that Ukraine was able to withstand the attacks, intercepting a high percentage of missiles and drones with the help of air defence systems provided by Western partners.

According to a CNN source, large-scale Russian attacks could even benefit Ukraine, as the Russian Federation is more actively using its limited stockpile of high-precision missiles.

Background: According to CNN, Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 15–16 May did not destroy a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, as the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed.

