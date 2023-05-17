Strike on Mykolaiv: Russian forces launch 2 Kalibr missiles on city

The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Mykolaiv with two Kalibr cruise missiles on the night of 16 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 May

Details: It was noted that Kalibr missiles hit the civilian infrastructure of Mykolaiv.

The General Staff also confirmed that yesterday, Russian forces fired two S-300 missiles on civilian infrastructure facilities in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

The Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv on 16 May, with fires breaking out in the city, and one woman injured.

Vitalii Kim posted a photo of the "military target" in Mykolaiv which was hit by the Russians. Judging by the photo, a supermarket was damaged.

